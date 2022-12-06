Jaguars vs Lions: Play of the game

After a promising Week 12 win, the Jacksonville Jaguars fell to the Detroit Lions 40-14 on Sunday. Mike Caldwell’s defense didn’t force a single punt; and Doug Pederson’s unit couldn’t stop forcing mistakes, starting with this Travis Etienne fumble.

It was the biggest play of the game in terms of Expected Points Added and Win Probability Added (per rbsdm.com).

Jacksonville’s receivers went on to drop five passes on the day, bringing their season total to 25 -- most in the league (per PFF). A blown block by blindside protector Cam Robinson nearly cost Jacksonville its franchise quarterback.

(If you didn’t hear, Trevor Lawrence is okay. He returned to the game and is “trending in the right direction” to play this week.)

Meanwhile, the defense’s problems seemed to be the result of poor coaching.

Light box and Jenkins is playing dime LB, you except him to shock and shed an Offensive guard, low red zone you have to have two LB in box (6 defenders). The threat of run with a light box goes up. This was on coach Caldwell. Should have went big nickel instead, to keep 2 LB in https://t.co/k3Synem2DM — Leger Douzable (@LegerDouzable) December 5, 2022

Doug Pederson:



“We’ve all gotta be honest in what we’re doing and that we’ve got the right guys in the right spots” #Jaguars — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) December 4, 2022

The Jaguars had been able to pride themselves on their competitiveness up until last week. Jacksonville’s only loss by more than one score came at Kansas City, and blowout victories against the Colts and Chargers highlighted their wildcard contender resume.

Jaguars fans have gone back and forth looking ahead to the playoffs or the draft like Michael Scott deciding whether or not to get a vasectomy. This week's game at Tennessee should seal how competitive the team truly is in this 2022 NFL season.