Week 14 NFL power rankings

To get a feel for how the Jacksonville Jaguars are viewed around the league, here’s a look at national media power rankings following Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.

ESPN: 22

The Athletic: 23

The Ringer: 24

From Austin Gayle:

Only a week removed from an absolutely electric fourth-quarter comeback win over the Ravens, the Jaguars suffered a 40-14 blowout loss to the Lions. Trevor Lawrence, who played until the game got out of hand in the fourth quarter despite suffering an injury in the first half, wasn’t awful, but Jacksonville still couldn’t match the Lions’ offensive onslaught. Detroit never punted and didn’t turn the ball over, scoring on all eight possessions before finishing the game with two kneel-downs in victory formation. It’s just a reminder that for as bright as Lawrence has shined in spurts this season, the Jags’ supporting cast is still among the league’s worst.

NFL: 24

From Dan Hanzus:

You can never get too satisfied with yourself in the NFL. The Jaguars were no doubt feeling confident after their dramatic Week 12 win over the Ravens, but Sunday served as a nasty hangover in the form of a relentless Lions attack that piled up 437 yards in a 40-14 blowout at Ford Field. Jacksonville’s defense was completely overmatched, failing to force so much as a single punt in four quarters. When it was over, Doug Pederson offered a blunt assessment of his dazed team. “We were kind of shocked to start the game,” the coach said. “We were not ready.” Pederson can only hope the embarrassing loss serves as a teachable moment.

Yahoo Sports: 24

From Frank Schwab:

When Trevor Lawrence went down to end the first half, it looked like he suffered a season-ending injury. He had his leg pinned under him and stayed down for a while. It was surprising to see him come out for the start of the second half. The 40-14 loss was embarrassing but it would have been infinitely worse for the Jaguars if they lost their quarterback to a major injury.

Bleacher Report: 25