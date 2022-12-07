 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jaguars Nominate Tyler Shatley For Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

By cnconnor
Syndication: Florida Times-Union Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Coach Doug Pederson announced that Offensive Lineman Tyler Shatley is this year’s nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

Shatley is the longest tenured player on the roster after joining the team in 2014 as an undrafted rookie. The award recognizes a player’s hard work on and off the field. Shatley supports multiple non-profit organizations in the area, such as Feeding Northeast Florida and Ronald McDonald House. To show your support for Shatley:

Fans are encouraged to participate in Nationwide’s 8th annual Charity Challenge, a social media campaign designed to support and promote team nominees. Fans can vote on Twitter by using #WPMOYChallenge followed by their favorite nominee’s last name or Twitter handle. The player whose unique mention is used the most between Dec. 6 and Jan. 8 will receive a $25,000 contribution to his charity of choice, while the second and third place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 donations, all courtesy of Nationwide. Hashtag information and official rules can be found at nfl.com/manoftheyear.

Additional information can be found here: https://www.jaguars.com/news/tyler-shatley-named-jaguars-nominee-for-walter-payton-nfl-man-of-the-year-award-

