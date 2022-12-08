NFL Season 2022 Picks: Key matchups for Week 14

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming coming off a hugely disappointing loss where they were never really in the game. Everything started on the wrong foot with an early Travis Etienne fumble and then it just kind of spiraled from there.

The Jaguars offense couldn’t get a drive going, quarterback Trevor Lawrence went down with a scary looking injury and the defense literally could not stop the Lions offense. The only real good news was that Lawrence was able to re-enter the game after halftime, though he has yet to practice this week headed into the road game against the Tennessee Titans.

It’s an interesting week for the NFL as teams start to separate the playoff contenders to the draft order watchers. Right now, the Jaguars are the latter.

Here are all of our NFL picks for Week 14. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.