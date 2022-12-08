Thursday Night Football Raiders vs. Rams Picks, odds and more

Back for another week of Thursday Night Football, this time Amazon Prime is bringing us to the west coast in a classic matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Las Vegas Raiders.

It will be an interesting game to watch, in part because the current Los Angeles Rams are likely entirely different than the last time you watched them, even if it was a week ago! The Rams have been dealing with a bunch of injuries and shutting players down, as they currently sit at 3-9 and unofficially out of the playoff hunt. It sounds like former and recently released Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield will be starting, as well.

On the Raiders side at 5-7, they’re still very much alive in the 2022 NFL playoff hunt as a wild card team. This is a game the Raiders are favored to win and absolutely should win, but we’ve seen the Raiders snatch a loss from the jaws of victory a few times this season.

How To Follow The Game

Date: Thursday, Dec. 8

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.

Location: SoFi Stadium

Watch it Live: Amazon Prime Video

Odds: Raiders by 6.5. Current betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Over/Under: 42