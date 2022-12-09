 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

News Around the AFC South

By cnconnor
/ new
Jacksonville Jaguars v Detroit Lions Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images

Trevor Lawrence did not practice Wednesday or Thursday following a toe injury from Sunday’s loss against the Lions.

Titans fire GM Jon Robinson.

Colts nominate Linebacker Shaquille Leonard for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

The Houston Texans claimed Defensive Lineman, Taylor Stallworth.

More From Big Cat Country

Loading comments...