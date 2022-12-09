News Around the AFC South

Trevor Lawrence did not practice Wednesday or Thursday following a toe injury from Sunday’s loss against the Lions.
Thursday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/kiedacUgqR— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 8, 2022
Titans fire GM Jon Robinson.
#Titans part ways with GM Jon Robinson pic.twitter.com/IX5YsOEEb3— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 6, 2022
Colts nominate Linebacker Shaquille Leonard for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.
Congrats @dsleon45, our 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee.#WPMOYChallenge— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 6, 2022
The Houston Texans claimed Defensive Lineman, Taylor Stallworth.
We have acquired DL Taylor Stallworth via waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs.— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 7, 2022
