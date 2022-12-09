News Around the AFC South

Trevor Lawrence did not practice Wednesday or Thursday following a toe injury from Sunday’s loss against the Lions.

Titans fire GM Jon Robinson.

Colts nominate Linebacker Shaquille Leonard for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

The Houston Texans claimed Defensive Lineman, Taylor Stallworth.