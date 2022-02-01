Jaguars interviewed former Vikings GM Rick Spielman for front office position

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Jacksonville Jaguars interviewed former Vikings GM Rick Spielman for a “high-level front office” position yesterday.

Spielman was hired by the Vikings as Vice President of Player Personnel in 2006, and became the Vikings’ general manager in 2012. As VP of Player Personnel, Spielman handled scouting, free agency and draft prep. As the Vikings GM, Spielman presided over Minnesota’s drafts that landed safety Harrison Smith, Eric Kendricks, and Adam Thielen.

Rapoport does mention that the position would be for a high office role, not exactly GM. As of right now, Trent Baalke is still the GM. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo mentions that Spielman was not interviewed for the GM position. Garafolo also says that concerns heard from candidates is about Baalke the person, and not the evaluator. Bringing in Spielman could appease the head coach that the Jaguars will hire.

The Jaguars are still conducting their head coaching search, after firing Urban Meyer in December.