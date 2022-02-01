Jaguars Senior Bowl Prospects to Watch

With the Super Bowl not being played until Feb. 13, the eyes of the NFL world are in Mobile, Alabama for the 2022 Senior Bowl. The top seniors from college football come to the Senior Bowl to get themselves in front of NFL teams and scouts in one hopes of moving further up NFL draft boards.

The Jaguars currently don’t have a head coach, and may or may not have scouts at the Senior Bowl, but fans can still follow along and track players who stand out throughout the week. Here are some players Jaguars fans should be looking out for during Senior Bowl week:

Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Jahan Dotson is a blazer at wide receiver. He has a natural second gear that flips on when he runs routes and when he has the ball in his hands. However, Dotson is a true receiver, and not just a speed threat. He has advanced route running skills, and soft hands. In his final year at Penn State, Dotson had 1,182 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, and averaged 13 yards per catch. The Jaguars need a vertical threat, and Dotson could be that guy for Trevor Lawrence.

Penn State WR Jahan Dotson running "Glance & Go" from the Slot pic.twitter.com/hcWLlbn2vP — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) January 18, 2022

Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

At 6’3 and 213 pounds, Alec Pierce was the main “ball-getter” for the Bearcat offense for the past two seasons. He has great ball tracking skills, and is at his best in jump ball situations where he can use his track background to high point the ball. He’s deceptively fast for his size, and is a more fluid mover than most defenders would believe. In his final year at Cincinnati, Pierce had 884 yards and eight touchdowns. Trevor Lawrence has shown that he will give his receivers a chance to win the ball in jump ball situations. Pierce can turn those 50/50 balls into 70/30 in his favor.

And Cincy turns the INT into points! Desmond Ridder to Alec Pierce for the 21 yard TD!! #Bearcats https://t.co/TbEl2LYwue pic.twitter.com/2na7LaiA4A — ❌❌❌ (@FTB_Vids_YT) December 4, 2021

Darian Kinnard, OT, Kentucky

Kinnard played right tackle at Kentucky, and will be playing tackle in the Senior Bowl, but some scouts believe he’d be best at guard. At 6’5, and 324 pounds, Kinnard is an easy mover for his size, but the most tantalizing aspect of his game is his power. He has a natural knack for driving people off the ball, and had 47 knockdown blocks in 11 games in 2020, per The Draft Network. The Jaguars offensive line needs all the help they can get, especially with most of the interior OL set to become free agents and Jawaan Taylor regressing. Kinnard can be a mauler at RT or on the inside, and give the Jaguars some attitude in the trenches.

Kentucky RT Darian Kinnard just cleaning house... pic.twitter.com/K6OmFNfTwN — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) November 16, 2020

Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Trevor Penning played left tackle at Northern Iowa, and could be the next small school lineman prospect to make waves at the Senior Bowl. Penning is an agile tackle who has good quickness to get to the second level in the run game. He also has good hand timing on pass sets, and displays good athleticism against speed around the edge. The Jaguars could be in the market for more tackle depth, especially if Cam Robinson leaves. Penning could pair well with Walker Little as young tackles of the future for the Jaguars.

OT Trevor Penning



Call him 'physical' or 'nasty' or 'mauler' or even 'dirty' for all I care



Does he look to finish you every chance he gets? Yep.



Is he going to give you the last shove? Yep.



Will he try to dump you over the pile? Yep.



Will he drop the groceries on you? Yep. pic.twitter.com/zptxztsULX — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) November 10, 2021

Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State

Jermaine Johnson transferred from Georgia to Florida State to get more playing time, and used that to spark an ACC Defensive Player of the Year campaign that saw him dominate opposing offensive lines. Johnson plays with an extremely high motor, and he has a log wingspan that he uses to disengage blocks. Johnson is also extremely advanced in the pass rush department, using a variety of moves to win. The Jaguars are still looking for the perfect complement to Josh Allen, and Jermaine Johnson could be that guy.

#FSU EDGE Jermaine Johnson II has a lot of traits to get excited about. Power rusher that has high levels of strength as an edge setter and pass rusher. Executes a nice push-pull move and finish here with a strip sack TD vs. Clemson. pic.twitter.com/m3u8cp1qhn — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) December 10, 2021

Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State

The second PSU player on this list is Ebiketie, who also has a high motor as an edge rusher, but what he offers is tantalizing speed and bend around the edge. He might not be as refined with his hands as Johnson, but Ebiketie is a classic speed rusher around the edge.

Game changing play by Arnold Ebiketie! pic.twitter.com/xr0FI4AoO0 — Billy M (@BillyM_91) November 13, 2021

The Entire TE room for both teams

It really is a take your pick type of TE room at the Senior Bowl, as all of them offer different play styles. My personal favorite is Coastal Carolina TE Isaiah Likely, who is a vertical threat at tight end as well as a plus blocker. Trey McBride is the Mackey Award winner, and offers more in-line potential and versatility than the others. Charlie Kolar is a senior from Iowa State, and he’s shown ball winning ability in the red zone. Jeremy Ruckert is an Ohio State product who is one of the better blockers in the TE class. The Jaguars shouldn’t hesitate to add any of these guys in the NFL Draft, and give Trevor Lawrence a viable option over the middle.

Back in the office. Trey McBride time.



pic.twitter.com/1TMDc3BEJh — Oliver Hodgkinson (@ojhodgkinson) December 27, 2021

The Senior Bowl will be played on Saturday February 5 and is broadcasted on the NFL Network at 2:30pm ET.