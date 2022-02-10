Report: Jaguars set to hire Brentson Buckner as defensive line coach

While nothing has been made official as of today, the Jaguars are reportedly continuing to fill out their staff with the latest addition of former Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach Brenston Buckner, who will hold the same title with Jacksonville, according to a report from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson.

Jacksonville Jaguars hiring veteran defensive line coach Brentson Buckner, formerly with the Cardinals, Raiders, Buccaneers and Steelers, according to a league source @PFN365 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 9, 2022

Buckner, 50, has been an NFL coach since 2010 and most recently spent time with the Cardinals as the team’s DL coach from 2020-21, his second stint with the team. His first stint with the Cardinals would come in 2013-17 under the same title.

Buckner would begin his NFL coaching career with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an intern from 2010-12. After his first stint with the cardinals, he coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2018) and the Oakland Raiders (2019) with the same title.

Buckner and who has been rumored to be joining the Jaguars’ staff as the team’s defensive coordinator, Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebackers coach Mike Caldwell, worked together from 2013-14 with the Cardinals.

Prior to coaching the game at the NFL level Buckner was a defensive tackle in the league, selected in the second round of the 1994 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’d play for the Steelers until 1996 before bouncing around the league with the Cincinnati Bengals (1997), San Francisco 49ers (1998-00) and finally the Carolina Panthers (2001-05).

He’d retire shortly thereafter.