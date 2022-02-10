Report: Jaguars expected to hire Jim Bob Cooter as pass-game coordinator

According to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are expected to add former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator to the staff as the team’s passing game coordinator.

The #Jaguars are expected to hire former #Lions OC Jim Bob Cooter as their new passing game coordinator under Doug Pederson, source said. He has worked with Peyton Manning and Matthew Stafford, now Trevor Lawrence. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 9, 2022

Cooter, 37, most recently was a consultant with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021, working under Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni to assist with situational game planning and other facets of the offensive gameplan.

“I was calling the play to [offensive coordinator] Shane [Steichen], Shane did a good job of talking in there — when we’re in two-minute situations, [passing game coordinator] Kevin Patullo was really doing a lot of, ‘Hey, here’s our scenario of what we’re in,’ Jim Bob Cooter is getting all the scenarios for us from the two-minute around the league so we can prepare for it,” Sirianni said in preseason last year.

Prior to his short stint with the Eagles, Cooter was a running backs coach for the New York Jets from 2019-20. He also was the Lions’ OC from 2016-18, previously holding the title of quarterbacks coach with the same team from 2014-15.

Cooter began his NFL coaching career with the Indianapolis Colts from 2009-11 as an offensive assistant before joining the Kansas City Chiefs as a quality control coordinator (2012) and the Denver Broncos as an offensive assistant (2013).

If Cooter is added, he will be yet another sounding board for Lawrence, working with three former quarterbacks in Cooter (Tennessee), Mike McCoy and Pederson.