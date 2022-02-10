Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson will soon be officially naming Press Taylor as his offensive coordinator, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The #Jaguars agreed to terms with Press Taylor as their offensive coordinator, source said.



The 34-year-old Taylor — brother of #Bengals coach Zac Taylor, and the guy who culled the “Philly Special” — reunites with Doug Pederson in Jacksonville. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 10, 2022

Press is the 34-year-old brother of Zac, who currently coaches the Cincinnati Bengals.

This isn’t a huge surprise, considering Taylor has a long history of working with Pederson. Taylor was with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013 to 2020 in some capacity, primarily as a quarterbacks coach, including multiple seasons with Pederson. He ended his stint being promoted to passing game coordinator with Pederson before the Eagles ultimately cleaned house. I would presume that Taylor would have a similar role with the Jaguars.

He was a senior offensive assistant with the Indianapolis Colts last year, reuniting with Carson Wentz for a season before being offered the job by Pederson in Jacksonville.

And yes, Press Taylor’s legal first name is Press. He and Jim Bob Cooter have already catapulted the Jaguars coaching staff up the Best Collection Of Names power rankings throughout league circles.