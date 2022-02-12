Super Bowl live stream: Options for watching Rams-Bengals on NBC

Super Bowl 56 is finally here for the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Season. This year the Super Bowl pits the Cincinnati Bengals from the AFC taking on the Los Angels Rams from the NFC. It’s kind of a classic clash of philosophies on each side.
The Bengals are the team built up through the draft, being smart in free agency and kind of developing their own talent around them. They hit a home run on quarterback Joe Burrow and he was the big spark the team was missing.
On the other side you have the Los Angeles Rams, built on mercenaries. The Rams did the classic spend money in free agency and trade away the “future” for star players, such as former Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Super Bowl LVI
When is the game?
- Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET, Feb. 13, 2022 (Coverage begins at 6 p.m.)
Where is the game?
- SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
How can I watch the game?
- NBC
Who is the broadcast team?
- Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya, Kathryn Tappen, Terry McAulay
How can I stream the game?
- Peacock
- FuboTV
- NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)
How can I listen to the game?
- WestwoodOne
- NFL Game Pass
- Sirius channels: 88 (National); 82 (Rams); 85 (Bengals)
- XM channels: 88 (National); 226 (Rams); 225 (Bengals)
Who will broadcast the game on radio?
- Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner, Gee Steratore, Laura Okmin, Mike Golic
Who are the officials for the game?
- Referee Ron Torbert (first Super Bowl)
- Umpire Bryan Neale (first Super Bowl)
- Down Judge Derick Bowers (second Super Bowl)
- Line Judge Carl Johnson (third Super Bowl)
- Field Judge Rick Patterson (third Super Bowl)
- Side Judge Keith Washington (first Super Bowl)
- Back Judge: Scott Helverson (third Super Bowl)
- Replay Official Roddy Ames (first Super Bowl)
What are the current betting odds?
- Rams -4
- O/U: 48.5
- Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook
What is the injury report?
- Out: Tight end Tyler Higbee - knee (Rams); Offensive lineman Joseph Noteboom - chest (Rams)
- Questionable: Tight end C.J. Uzomah - knee (Bengals)
What will the weather be like for the game?
- Sunny, 80°F degrees
- SoFi Stadium is covered with a canopy with open-air sides to the stadium bowl
Seating Availability
- Normal seating 70,240
- Expansion up to 100,204
- $6.5 million for 30 seconds (up from $5.5 million last year)
National Anthem
- Mickey Guyton
Halftime Show
- Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar
Rams vs. Bengals history?
- Bengals lead 8-6 all time
When was the last meeting?
- 2019 Week 8: Rams won 24-10 at Wembley Stadium, London
What are the coaches’ records against the other team?
- Rams’ Sean McVay 1-0 vs. Bengals
- Bengals’ Zac Taylor 0-1 vs. Rams
What is the Rams playoff history?
- 25-27 all-time record; 1-3 in Super Bowls
- Super Bowl XXXIV Champions (1999)
- NFL Champions 1945, 1951
What is the Bengals playoff history?
- 8-14 all-time record; 0-2 in Super Bowls
Common Opponents in 2021 season:
- Baltimore Ravens: Rams win; Bengals two losses
- Chicago Bears: Rams win; Bengals loss
- Detroit Lions: Rams win; Bengals win
- Green Bay Packers: Rams loss; Bengals loss
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Rams win; Bengals win
- Minnesota Vikings: Rams win; Bengals win
- San Francisco 49ers: Rams two losses; Bengals loss
Offense rankings
- Rams 372.1 yards per game (9th); 27.1 points per game (7th - tied)
- Bengals 361.5 yards per game (13th); 27.1 points per game (7th - tied)
Defense rankings
- Rams 344.9 yards per game allowed (17th); 21.9 points per game allowed (15th)
- Bengals 350.8 yards per game (18th); 22.1 points per game allowed (17th)
Where can I get more Rams news?
- Turf Show Times
- Twitter: @TurfShowTimes
Where can I get more Bengals news?
- Cincy Jungle
- Twitter @CincyJungle
