Super Bowl live stream: Options for watching Rams-Bengals on NBC

Super Bowl 56 is finally here for the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Season. This year the Super Bowl pits the Cincinnati Bengals from the AFC taking on the Los Angels Rams from the NFC. It’s kind of a classic clash of philosophies on each side.

The Bengals are the team built up through the draft, being smart in free agency and kind of developing their own talent around them. They hit a home run on quarterback Joe Burrow and he was the big spark the team was missing.

On the other side you have the Los Angeles Rams, built on mercenaries. The Rams did the classic spend money in free agency and trade away the “future” for star players, such as former Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Super Bowl LVI

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET, Feb. 13, 2022 (Coverage begins at 6 p.m.)

Where is the game?

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

How can I watch the game?

NBC

Who is the broadcast team?

Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya, Kathryn Tappen, Terry McAulay

How can I stream the game?

Peacock

FuboTV

NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

WestwoodOne

NFL Game Pass

Sirius channels: 88 (National); 82 (Rams); 85 (Bengals)

XM channels: 88 (National); 226 (Rams); 225 (Bengals)

Who will broadcast the game on radio?

Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner, Gee Steratore, Laura Okmin, Mike Golic

Who are the officials for the game?

Referee Ron Torbert (first Super Bowl)

Umpire Bryan Neale (first Super Bowl)

Down Judge Derick Bowers (second Super Bowl)

Line Judge Carl Johnson (third Super Bowl)

Field Judge Rick Patterson (third Super Bowl)

Side Judge Keith Washington (first Super Bowl)

Back Judge: Scott Helverson (third Super Bowl)

Replay Official Roddy Ames (first Super Bowl)

What are the current betting odds?

Rams -4

O/U: 48.5

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

What is the injury report?

Out: Tight end Tyler Higbee - knee (Rams); Offensive lineman Joseph Noteboom - chest (Rams)

Questionable: Tight end C.J. Uzomah - knee (Bengals)

What will the weather be like for the game?

Sunny, 80°F degrees

SoFi Stadium is covered with a canopy with open-air sides to the stadium bowl

Seating Availability

Normal seating 70,240

Expansion up to 100,204

Super Bowl Commercials:

$6.5 million for 30 seconds (up from $5.5 million last year)

National Anthem

Mickey Guyton

Halftime Show

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar

Rams vs. Bengals history?

Bengals lead 8-6 all time

When was the last meeting?

2019 Week 8: Rams won 24-10 at Wembley Stadium, London

What are the coaches’ records against the other team?

Rams’ Sean McVay 1-0 vs. Bengals

Bengals’ Zac Taylor 0-1 vs. Rams

What is the Rams playoff history?

25-27 all-time record; 1-3 in Super Bowls

Super Bowl XXXIV Champions (1999)

NFL Champions 1945, 1951

What is the Bengals playoff history?

8-14 all-time record; 0-2 in Super Bowls

Common Opponents in 2021 season:

Offense rankings

Rams 372.1 yards per game (9th); 27.1 points per game (7th - tied)

Bengals 361.5 yards per game (13th); 27.1 points per game (7th - tied)

Defense rankings

Rams 344.9 yards per game allowed (17th); 21.9 points per game allowed (15th)

Bengals 350.8 yards per game (18th); 22.1 points per game allowed (17th)

