Jacksonville Jaguars expected to hire Deshea Townsend

On the morning of Super Bowl Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to hire Deshea Townsend. As newly-hired head coach Doug Pederson gets closer to finalizing his coaching staff, Townsend could be another key addition to what looks like a strong (reported — nothing is official yet) staff on paper.

Plot twist: Former #Bears secondary coach Deshea Townsend — who appeared set to join the #Vikings staff — is now expected to land with the #Jaguars under Doug Pederson, sources say. No deal was signed in MIN and Townsend had a change of heart. An announcement will come this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 13, 2022

According to Rapoport, Townsend was expected to join Kevin O’Connell’s (who is still yet to be officially hired as of press time) staff with the Minnesota Vikings, but instead had a “change of heart” before he signed a deal there.

Townsend most recently worked as the secondary coach for the Chicago Bears from 2019 through 2021 on Matt Nagy’s staff. His role with Jacksonville has not yet been specified, but will likely involve coaching the defensive backs as well.

Before Chicago, Townsend served as assistant defensive backs coach for the New York Giants in 2018, and as the defensive backs coach for the Tennessee Titans in 2016 and 2017.

Townsend spent 2013 through 2015 in the college coaching ranks, working as cornerbacks coach for Mississippi State. He got his coaching start with the Arizona Cardinals in 2011 and 2012, serving as assistant defensive backs coach on Ken Whisenhunt’s staff.

Townsend played in the NFL from 1998 through 2010. He spent the majority of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, playing 12 of his 13 professional seasons there. He won Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII as a player with the Steelers. Townsend spent his final season with the Indianapolis Colts, playing eight games before being cut by the team.

According to Pro Football Reference, Townsend played in 191 career games. He recorded 470 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, 21 interceptions, 112 passes defended, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and three defensive touchdowns.