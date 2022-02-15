According to a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, who covers the Baltimore Ravens, the Jaguars are slated to hire the Ravens’ assistant offensive line coach, Richard Angulo, as the team’s tight ends coach.

Angulo is one of the latest reported hires with the Jaguars set to announce the full coaching staff sometime soon. If hired, he replaces Tyler Bowen, who was hired by the previous staff in 2021, as the team’s TE coach.

Angulo, 41, was most recently with the Ravens as the team’s assistant OL coach after starting his coaching career in the NFL in 2014 as an offensive coaching intern. He would spend 2015-16 as the team’s TE coach prior to moving to the offensive line in 2017-21.

Continuing the trend, Angulo was a former NFL player, originally drafted in the seventh round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams as a TE. He would go on to play for the Minnesota Vikings (2003-06), Chicago Bears (2006), Jaguars (2007-08) and the Chicago Bears (2010).

During his playing career, Angulo made his money as a blocking tight end primarily, blocking in the playoffs for Jacksonville in 2007 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For the Jaguars, hiring former players appears to be a path they’re wont to take with Doug Pederson as the team’s head coach. Thus far, the only reported coaches who have not taken snaps in the NFL are offensive coordinator Press Taylor, pass-game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter and outside linebackers coach Bill Shuey.

The Jaguars are expected to announce their full coaching staff, including any support staff (strength and conditioning, etc) sometime this week. At that point, the Jaguars will likely make both the offensive and defensive coordinators available to meet with the media.