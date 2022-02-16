Head coach Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to officially announce the full coaching staff by the end of the week, but reports have been linking individual coaches to the team throughout the past couple of weeks.

Most recently, the Jaguars have finalized a deal with Bill Shuey to become the team’s outside linebackers coach, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Jacksonville Jaguars finalize deal, hiring former Chicago Bears outside linebackers coach Bill Shuey as outside linebackers coach, per a league source @PFN365 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 16, 2022

Wilson first reported that Shuey was expected to join Pederson’s staff on Feb. 10, but now the deal appears to be done.

Shuey most recently served as outside linebackers coach on Matt Nagy’s staff with the Chicago Bears in 2021. He was also Chicago’s pass rush analyst and assistant linebackers coach in 2019 and 2020, as well as a defensive quality control coach for the team in 2018.

Before his time with the Bears, Shuey coached in the college ranks at Widener University — a Division III program in Pennsylvania — as assistant head coach, defensive coordinator and other various positions from 2014 through 2017. Prior to that, Shuey was the linebackers coach at West Chester University of Pennsylvania in 2012 and 2013.

Shuey did not coach in 2011, but was with the Philadelphia Eagles for several seasons from 2000 through 2010. He started out as a training camp assistant for Philadelphia in 2000, and then worked as a training camp coordinator and assistant to head coach Andy Reid in 2001 and 2002. Shuey worked his way up to an offensive quality control coach role from 2003 through 2006, and then switched to the other side of the ball as a defensive quality control coach in 2007.

While still with the Eagles, Shuey eventually worked his way up to a position coach role, serving as linebackers coach from 2008 through 2010. He was on Philadelphia’s staff with Pederson in 2009 and 2010 (who was working as an offensive quality control coach at the time) and with Nagy from 2008 through 2010 (Nagy started as a coaching intern and assistant to Reid during those years).

As a player, Shuey briefly played college football for Division II Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania and played semi-pro football from 1996 through 1999.

Shuey is not the only coach from the Bears’ 2021 staff who is expected to join the Jaguars in 2022, as secondary coach Deshea Townsend is reportedly set to join Pederson in Jacksonville as well.