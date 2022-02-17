After exactly 14 days since becoming the team’s seventh full-time head coach, Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson has finalized the team’s coaching staff, something he said during his introductory press conference wouldn’t be an issue.

The configuration of Pederson’s staff mirrors how many coaches have begun to do so, utilizing coaches that have had plenty of experience in the NFL.

Multiple coaches on Pederson’s staff have played in the league extensively, some at a high level, while others have coached in the league for years prior to getting a promotion or accepting a position they’ve coached for a while.

A staff centered around offense, it makes sense that Pederson’s staff leans toward the quarterback position. He played the position in the NFL, and the mandate this season given inherently by Jaguars owner Shad Khan is to maintain and continue the development of QB Trevor Lawrence.

As such, Pederson’s offensive staff, particularly his offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, have all had extensive experience coaching QBs, while they have also all played the position at some level.

Defensively, the Jaguars will have yet another first-time coordinator, again with extensive coaching experience. The difference, however, is defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell has played in the NFL - a linebacker for several teams over the course of his 11-year career.

His knowledge of the game ought to be a resource to players, especially at the LB position moving forward.

There were six holdovers from last year’s staff, including inside linebackers coach Tony Gilbert, senior defensive assistant Bob Sutton, running backs coach Bernie Parmalee, assistant wide receivers coach Will Harriger, defensive quality control coach Patrick Reilly and assistant offensive line coach Todd Washington.

Pederson also retained his support staff, including assistant to the head coach ElizaBeth Mayers and director of team administration Tyler Wolf.

Below is the finalized coaching staff for the 2022 season:

Doug Pederson — head coach

Offensive Coaching Staff

Press Taylor – Offensive Coordinator

Jim Bob Cooter – Passing Game Coordinator

Mike McCoy — Quarterbacks

Andrew Breiner – Assistant Quarterbacks

Phil Rauscher – Offensive Line

Todd Washington – Assistant Offensive Line

Richard Angulo – Tight Ends

Bernie Parmalee – Running Backs

Chris Jackson – Wide Receivers

Will Harriger - Assistant Wide Receivers

Nick Williams – Offensive Quality Control

Defensive Coaching Staff

Mike Caldwell – Defensive Coordinator

DeShea Townsend – Passing Game Coordinator/Cornerbacks

Cody Grimm – Safeties

Brentson Buckner – Defensive Line

Rory Segrest – Assistant Defensive Line

Tony Gilbert – Inside Linebackers

Bill Shuey – Outside Linebackers

Bob Sutton – Senior Defensive Analyst

Patrick Reilly – Defensive Quality Control

Special Teams Coaching Staff

Heath Farwell – Special Teams Coordinator

Luke Thompson – Assistant Special Teams