Report: Jaguars officially part ways with defensive coordinator Joe Cullen

According to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates, the Jaguars have officially parted ways with at least one member of its coaching staff from a season ago, defensive coordinator Joe Cullen. Cullen was hired by then-head coach Urban Meyer ahead of the 2021 season.

It was Cullen’s second-stint in Jacksonville, the first coming as the team’s defensive line coach from 2010-12.

Yates says Cullen received interest from the Indianapolis Colts, among others around the league. While Cullen has been released from his contract, other staff members remain under contract for now, according to Yates.

The Colts went on to hire safeties coach Alan Williams as their next D.C. following the departure of Matt Eberflus, who took the gig in Chicago as the Bears’ next head coach. Eberflus was also a candidate for the job in Jacksonville and received a second interview.

The Jaguars have been in search of a replacement for Meyer as the team’s head coach since Dec. 28, a week and change from the conclusion of the 2021 regular season.

Cullen’s release doesn’t come as much of a surprise due to the fact that a new head coach would likely want their own personnel, it also allows Cullen to pursue other opportunities as coaching staffs fill up around the league.

Other teams that are finishing up their own coaching staff could potentially bring in Cullen either as a coordinator or defensive line coach. Last season was Cullen’s first year as a coordinator in the league, leading Jacksonville to a 17th rank defense in passing yards, while ranking 20th in overall yards, 28th in points.

Though those numbers are very pedestrian, given the state of the Jaguars’ offense last year, one of the worst in Jacksonville history, it was a valiant effort for the first-time defensive coordinator.

Now, he will have an opportunity to cut his teeth with another franchise, perhaps one that won’t be behind the eight-ball on offense week-in-and-week-out.