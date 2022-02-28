Jaguars officially set to return to Wembley for 2022 international series

The Jaguars will make their way back across the pond this season as it was just announced the team is set to host an international game at Wembley Stadium in London during the 2022 regular season. It is not yet known who Jacksonville will play.

In addition to the Jaguars hosting an international series, the NFL also announced that four other teams will host games in various countries, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Germany, Munich), Arizona Cardinals (Mexico City, Mexico), Green Bay Packers (London, Tottenham) and the New Orleans Saints (London, Tottenham).

Last season, Jacksonville defeated the Miami Dolphins 23-21 in London, however, the team played host to Miami in the Tottenham Stadium, this year will be the first game Jacksonville has hosted at Wembley since 2019. They have played at the stadium since 2013, going 3-4 through the years.

For the Jaguars and owner Shad Khan, a game overseas in London has continuously been used in an effort to create additional revenue, and that’ll continue to be the case this season. The Jaguars are set to play seven games at home (TIAA Bank Field) next season with eight total home games including the London series, nine away games.

Jacksonville played nine home games last season, including the London series, and are now set to flip that this season as the league alternates who gets an additional home game every year.

The Jaguars are set to play Houston, Indianapolis, Tennessee, Denver, Las Vegas, Dallas, NYG and Baltimore at home next season. So, one of those games will head overseas.