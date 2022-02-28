Jaguars to play Las Vegas Raiders in preseason Hall of Fame Game

Just before Jacksonville Jaguars legend, Tony Boselli gets enshrined into Canton as the first Jaguars great to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the team will take the gridiron to play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, Aug. 4 in the annual HOF game.

The game will take place at 8 p.m. ET, with tickets available and on sale this Friday at 10 AM ET.

The Hall of Fame announced the decision earlier today. Boselli and his fellow inductees will be officially enshrined on Aug. 6.

The league has historically matched teams up that has a rooting interest already heading into enshrinement week. For the Jaguars, Boselli’s enshrinement will be sure to draw a fantastic crowd.

As for Las Vegas’ side of things, the franchise will see the late Cliff Branch enshrined into Canton, perhaps the best Raiders receiver in its history. The team will also see former New England Patriots and Raiders defensive lineman Richard Seymour inducted.

The last time the Jaguars played in the HOF game came in 1995 when the team was first born in the NFL along with the Carolina Panthers. They would go on to lose to the Panthers 20-14. Last season, the HOF game was played by the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The league has not yet announced who else the teams will play in the preseason in 2022, with that announcement typically done closer to the NFL Draft in April. The home opponents for next year have been finalized, however, with the dates and order to come at a later date.

The Jaguars will play the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants and the Baltimore Ravens at home with one of those games headed to London, England as the team returns to Wembley Stadium this season.

The added preseason matchup will give Jacksonville four preseason games with its new staff under head coach Doug Pederson, giving the team an extra opportunity to see how the depth of the roster looks under bright lights.