Jaguars re-sign veteran OL Tyler Shatley

The Jaguars first move in free agency is to re-sign one of their own, as veteran OL Tyler Shatley re-ups with the Jaguars, the team announced today. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Shatley’s deal is for two years, and worth up to $6.8 million, including $2.35 million guaranteed.

In his eight years playing for the Jaguars, Shatley has appeared in 111 games and started 33 of them, including 18 games in the past two seasons. Shatley’s versatility is pivotal for the Jaguars, and has often filled in for C Brandon Linder when Linder goes out the game due to injury.

Shatley began his career in Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent from Clemson, but since making the opening day roster in 2014, he has appeared in every game. Shatley started eight games at center last season.

This is the first signing for the Jaguars in the 2022 offseason, and there are more potential free agents the Jaguars have the option to re-sign, especially along the OL. OT Cam Robinson and OG’s Andrew Norwell and AJ Cann are both upcoming free agents who could be leaving Jacksonville.