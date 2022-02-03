Byron Leftwich to pull out of Jaguars head coach consideration

The Jacksonville Jaguars search for a new head coach continues to twist and turn, with the latest twist being Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is expected to remove himself from consideration for the job, according to Rick Stroud.

Hearing Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is expected to remove himself from consideration for the Jaguars head coaching job soon. Former Raiders interim HC Rich Bisaccia and former Eagles coach Doug Pederson remain strong candidates. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) February 3, 2022

It was understood the Jaguars were down to a final few candidates, with a lot of Jaguars fans hoping that somehow Leftwich would ultimately win out. Leftwich was someone who ticked all the boxes for what the Jaguars wanted in a head coach. He was the hot young offensive minded guy, he reportedly wanted to coach in Jacksonville and was highly recommended by people like Bruce Arians and recently retired Tom Brady.

The Jaguars were at the point of even beginning to offer the job to Leftwich last week, however when it became clear Leftwich did not want to work with current general manager Trent Baalke, the deal with immediately south and seems to have been in limbo since.

As it stands right now, it appears the job is down to either Doug Pederson or Rich Bisaccia.