Jaguars to consider Mike Caldwell, Press Taylor for coaching positions

With the Jacksonville Jaguars finally hiring former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson as their new head coach on Thursday evening, the team can now press forward in building out their staff. Already we have some details on a few names that Pederson is planning on potentially bringing into the fold, based on a report by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Expect Doug Pederson to give Press Taylor (now a #Colts offensive assistant) consideration for a role with the #Jaguars and Mike Caldwell (#Buccaneers ILBs coach) as a candidate for defensive coordinator. Caldwell played and coached with Pederson with the #Eagles. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 4, 2022

Press Taylor is not a huge surprise, considering he has a long history of working with Pederson. Taylor was with the Eagles from 2013 to 2020 in some capacity, primarily as a quarterbacks coach, including multiple seasons with Pederson. He ended his stint being promoted to passing game coordinator with Pederson before the Eagles ultimately cleaned house. I would presume that Taylor would have a similar role with the Jaguars.

On the flipside, Caldwell is an interesting choice for defensive coordinator. Caldwell has spent the last three seasons as the inside linebackers coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but his coaching history is an interesting one. Caldwell played under and got his coaching start with Jim Johnson and has coached under Todd Bowles. If nothing else, we know Caldwell is likely to be an aggressive defensive coordinator, considering who he came up under and their coaching style. I would expect not a ton would change from what Joe Cullen was building, so it should be an easy transition going forward if Caldwell ends up the hire.