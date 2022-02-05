Jacksonville Jaguars eyeing Andrew Breiner for offensive coaching position, per report.

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially hired Doug Pederson as head coach late on Thursday night, and now one of Pederson’s most pressing tasks is to build a coaching staff.

According to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, Pederson is considering hiring Andrew Breiner for an offensive coaching position, possibly as quarterbacks coach.

Andrew Breiner (potentially as QBs coach): Most recently as FIU OC last season, pass game analyst for #Eagles in 2020. Before that, passing game coordinator/QBs at Mississippi St. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) February 4, 2022

Breiner, 37, most recently served as offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for Florida International University where he called the plays. However, FIU and head coach Butch Davis parted ways in November. FIU hired a new head coach in Mike MacIntyre in December and MacIntyre has already brought in a new offensive coordinator in David Yost, so Breiner is indeed available for a new job.

Pederson and Breiner already have a relationship. Breiner served as a pass game analyst under Pederson for the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2020 season. If Briener is indeed being targeted as Jacksonville’s quarterback coach, it is important for Pederson to bring in somebody he trusts, as the development of quarterback Trevor Lawrence in his second season and beyond is the biggest key to future success for the Jaguars.

Prior to his time in Philadelphia, Breiner worked as passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Mississippi State in 2018 and 2019. Before that, Breiner was the head coach of the Fordham Rams (FCS) in 2016 and 2017, finishing with a 12-10 overall record in two seasons at the helm. Breiner was promoted to head coach at Fordham after serving under Joe Moorhead as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Rams from 2012 through 2015.

Breiner also has previous coaching stops at Connecticut (various positions in 2009 through 2011, such as a graduate assistant, quarterbacks coach, wide receivers coach and running backs coach), Division III Allegheny College (wide receives coach in 2007 and quarterbacks coach in 2008) and at his alma matter, Division II Lock Haven (wide receivers coach in 2006).

Breiner was a four-year letter-winner as a wide receiver and special teamer for Lock Haven from 2003 through 2006. He suffered a career-ending injury midway through his senior year with the Bald Eagles and began working with the wide receivers as a student assistant coach.

Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reports that Pederson is moving on from several coaches who were part of Urban Meyer’s staff in 2021, so expect a lot of new coaches to join the staff in 2022.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, under new coach Doug Pederson, are moving on from several former Urban Meyer staff members, including special teams coordinator Nick Sorensen, according to league sources. @PFN365 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 4, 2022

Other rumored names to join Doug Pederson’s staff include Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebackers coach Mike Caldwell and Press Taylor, who is currently a senior offensive assistant for the Indianapolis Colts.

There will be plenty of coaching staff news coming in for the next few weeks as Pederson fills out his staff.