Jaguars owner confirms EVP, assistant GM on the way

The Jacksonville Jaguars introduced Doug Pederson as their new head coach in a press conference with local media on Saturday, however the owner Shad Khan and general manager Trent Baalke were also presented with some tough questions. One of the questions asked was about the structure of the Jaguars front office currently, to which Khan confirmed the team is in the process of adding to it’s staff, most notably an executive vice president (EVP) and an assistant general manager.

Shad Khan says Jaguars are planning on adding an EVP and also someone else to work under GM Trent Baalke. Per Rooney Rule the Jaguars must interview at least two external minority candidates for the EVP spot. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) February 5, 2022

There have been reports that the Jaguars have been deep in talks with former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, most expecting him to be added to the front office in some capacity. Many believe that Spielman is in line for the EVP position, which would place him over both new head coach Pederson and general manager Baalke.

The Jaguars have operated with an EVP recently, with Tom Coughlin, however the process simply didn’t work and ended poorly. The issue wasn’t the EVP itself, but the person in the position, so it is nice to see Khan go back to the EVP structure and for someone who isn’t very hands on with the team itself, it is something extremely necessary.