The Los Angeles Rams have opened as 4-point favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 57, according to DraftKings, with kickoff scheduled for Sunday, February 13 at 6:30pm ET.

It’s interesting to know just how much the “home field” advantage is playing a part in that opening spread, with the Super Bowl being played in Los Angeles. Typically, the home team will enjoy a standard 3-point bump, so it stands to reason that if this were played on a neutral field the teams would be within a single point of each other in the opening betting odds.

Both the AFC and NFC conference championships went down to the wire last weekend — the Cincinnati Bengals grabbing a 27-24 overtime victory against the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Los Angeles Rams scoring 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win 20-17 over the San Francisco 49ers.

DraftKings has also opened up their NFL 2022/23 winner odds. The Green Bay Packers could very well be higher up on the list than most would presume, considering how strong the Aaron Rodgers-Denver smoke is swirling around.

We already know the Jacksonville Jaguars’ opponents for the 2022 NFL season, with home and away games coming against the AFC South.

Non-conference home opponents include the Denver Broncos (AFC West), Las Vegas Raiders (AFC West), Dallas Cowboys (NFC East), New York Giants (NFC East) and Baltimore Ravens (AFC North).

Non-conference away opponents include the Kansas City Chiefs (AFC West), Los Angeles Chargers (AFC West), Philadelphia Eagles (NFC East), Washington (NFC East), New York Jets (AFC East) and Detroit Lions (NFC North).