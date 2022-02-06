Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence ‘really excited’ to move forward with Pederson

The Jaguars brought in Doug Pederson to be the team’s next head coach, but also to make sure the process of its young quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, goes as smoothly as possible. Lawrence has already met Pederson, speaking to him for the first time on Saturday prior to the Super Bowl-winning coach being introduced.

Now, Lawrence knows the direction the franchise is heading in, and that includes a coach that not only is an offensive-minded guy but has played the position before, something that intrigues him.

“He’s an offensive guy, you know, played quarterback in the NFL, all those things, you know, make me really excited and something that I’m just excited to get to work with him and see what he brings to the table,” Lawrence said when speaking with Jaguars.com team reporter Ashlyn Sullivan on Saturday.

.@Trevorlawrencee is ready to hit the ground running with Coach Pederson.#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/YyaXGbArTV — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 6, 2022

“So I think everybody’s excited. Everybody’s really relieved, you know, we got our guy and to be able to move forward and just go to work now is a good feeling.”

Relieved may be an understatement. Last season, Lawrence, and the rest of the Jaguars football team went through perhaps one of the more challenging seasons across the league. A season marred by distractions, drama and poor play just couldn’t end quickly enough.

The hope, though, is that Pederson will inspire change and bring the team forward into a more winning circumstance moving forward. But, having someone like Pederson under the fold will certainly help, someone that can relate with Lawrence first-hand, especially on Sundays.

“So he sees it through my lens more so than a lot of coaches that haven’t played the position. So that was really cool to, you know, talk to him and hear his take on a lot of things and just, you know, vaguely his plan.”

Jaguars coaches and players aren’t allowed to talk in-depth during the offseason about football, so small things here and there go a long way until the offseason programs officially start and the football talk can resume. Lawrence says the coach appeared prepared and nice enough during his first introduction, but obviously, he wants to learn more moving forward.

Lawrence took three weeks off in order to decompress from the long season he had as a rookie, something that was necessary to do. Now, he says, he’s antsy to get back into it, going to the Super Bowl to experience the events and what it has to offer.

“So that’ll be cool to see some of those guys and experience that but I’m ready to start playing ball again. So it’ll be here soon enough. And once we do, I’m excited for everybody to be back in the building and get to work.”