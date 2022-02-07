Newly-hired Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson is in the process of building his 2022 staff. While Pederson plans on calling plays himself, who the Jaguars hire as offensive coordinator will play a key role in the development of quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the overall improvement of an offense that averaged just 14.9 points per game in 2021 (dead last in the NFL).

One potential candidate for the offensive candidate role is Pep Hamilton, who is currently the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Houston Texans. According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports HQ, the Jaguars have requested permission to interview Hamilton for the open position.

Meanwhile, I’m told the #Jaguars have submitted a request to interview Pep Hamilton for their offensive coordinator position, per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 7, 2022

Before spending last season in Houston, Hamilton was the quarterbacks coach for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020, helping quarterback Justin Herbert win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. He also was the head coach for the XFL’s DC Defenders in early 2020.

Hamilton spent the 2017 and 2018 season in the college ranks with the Michigan Wolverines, serving as the assistant head coach and passing game coordinator for Jim Harbaugh. Before that, Hamilton worked as the assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach for the Cleveland Browns in 2016, and as the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts from 2013 until he was fired from the position in November of 2015.

Hamilton worked at Stanford from 2010 through 2012. He initially joined the staff as a wide receivers coach for Harbaugh, and was promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2011 when David Shaw took over as head coach.

Other coaching stops for Hamilton include the Chicago Bears (quarterbacks coach, 2007 through 2009), San Francisco 49ers (quarterbacks coach, 2006), New York Jets (wide receivers coach in 2005, quarterbacks coach in 2004, offensive quality control coach in 2003) and his alma mater, Howard (offensive coordinator from 1999 through 2001 and quarterbacks coach from 1997 through 2001).

Hamilton is an experienced offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach who would be a big-time addition to Pederson’s staff and a key coach in the development of Lawrence. However, it appears that the Houston Texans are considering promoting associate head coach and defensive coordinator Lovie Smith to head coach. If that is the case, Smith is expected to promote Hamilton to offensive coordinator for the Texans, according to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop.

If Lovie Smith is hired to be the Texans' next head coach, Pep Hamilton is expected to be Houston's offensive coordinator, a source told ESPN. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) February 7, 2022

Another name that continues to be linked to the offensive coordinator job is Press Taylor, who currently serves as a senior offensive assistant for the Colts. Taylor previously worked under Perderson with the Philadelphia Eagles.