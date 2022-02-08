Rory Segrest ‘expected’ to join Jaguars coaching staff

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson is expected to add Louisiana defensive line coach and assistant head coach Rory Segrest to his coaching staff, according to Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports.

SOURCE: Louisiana DL coach/assistant head coach Rory Segrest is expected to join the Jaguars coaching staff. He and Doug Pederson had coached together with the Eagles. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 8, 2022

Segrest has been with the Ragin’ Cajuns for four seasons, making stops with with the University of Arkansas and Samford before then. He also has five seasons worth of experience in the NFL, working with the Philadelphia Eagles in various coaching roles — he was the special teams quality control/assistant defensive line coach (2006-2007), special teams coordinator (2007-2009) and defensive line coach (2009-2010).

In his two seasons as the Eagles’ defensive line coach, those units ranked second and fourth, respectively, in the NFL in terms of sacks by defensive linemen. And in 2010, they were ranked second in the NFL in quarterback knockdowns and hurries by defensive linemen.

His work with Philadelphia’s special teams unit also excelled, finishing as the third-best in the NFL in 2008 in field goals made, with kicker David Akers breaking franchise records in field goals (33) and points scored (144).