Report: Jaguars set to add Phil Rauscher, Andrew Breiner to staff

According to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates, the Jaguars are set to add both former Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach Phil Raucher and former Florida International University offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Andrew Beiner to the staff.

Source: the Jaguars have hired former Vikings OL coach Phil Rauscher as their OL coach and run game coordinator. The team has also officially added Andrew Breiner as an offensive assistant.



Doug Pederson’s staff starting to take shape. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 9, 2022

Raucher, according to Yates, will become the team’s offensive line coach/run-game coordinator, while Beiner is reportedly set to be on the team’s offensive staff as an offensive assistant.

While Raucher does not have any history with new Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, Breiner coached with Pederson in 2020 with the Philadelphia Eagles as a pass game analyst.

Raucher was promoted internally with the Vikings as the team’s OL coach on July 17, 2021, after Rick Dennison was reassigned to senior offensive advisor due to a lack of a Covid-19 vaccination. Previously, Raucher was the team’s assistant offensive line coach (2020).

Prior to his stint with the Vikings, Rauscher worked under highly-respected OL coach Bill Callahan as the team’s Assistant Offensive Line Coach (2018-19) and then the interim OL coach after Callahan was named the interim head coach in 2019.

He began his NFL career with the Denver Broncos as a coaching assistant in 2015-16 before being named assistant to the head coach in 2017 for Vance Joseph. For a brief period, he and reported Jaguars QB coach Mike McCoy worked on the same staff; McCoy was the Broncos’ offensive coordinator in 2017 prior to being let go midseason.

Breiner, 37, most recently served as OC and wide receivers coach for FIU. Prior to that, he coached with Pederson in Philly as a pass game analyst, that would be his only NFL coaching experience.

Before the Eagles, Breiner coached at Mississippi State as the team’s passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach (2018-19). He was a head coach at Fordham from 2016-17 and the team’s offensive coordinator and QBs coach from 2012-15 working under respected offensive mind and former Fordham HC Joe Moorhead.

Moorhead is known for his downfield RPO scheme, something that Breiner has taken with him ever since.

Breiner began his work as a college coach in 20066 as Lock Haven wide receivers coach, holding that title in 2007 with Allegheny, becoming the team’s quarterbacks coach the following season. He worked at Connecticut from 2009-11 with various roles on the offensive side of the football.

Both Rauscher and Breiner are just the latest to reportedly join the staff with Pederson working hard to finalize it after being introduced as the team’s seventh full-time HC on Saturday.

Others that have been reported include McCoy, former Louisiana DL coach/assistant head coach Rory Segrest and Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB coach Mike Caldwell as the team’s defensive coordinator.