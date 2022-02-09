As newly-hired head coach Doug Pederson continues to fill out his staff, the Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly added a special teams coordinator. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the Jaguars are hiring Heath Farwell for the role.

Farwell, 40, spent the past three seasons with the Buffalo Bills, working on Sean McDermott’s staff as special teams coordinator. The Bills made the playoffs during each of Farwell’s seasons with the team. Additionally, Buffalo’s special team units have ranked in the top-10 of Rick Gosselin’s special team rankings in back-to-back seasons.

According to Sport Illustrated’s Gosselin, his formula for the special teams rankings goes as follows:

“The league’s 32 teams are ranked in 22 kicking-game categories and assigned points according to their standing – one for best, 32 for worst.”

Before landing the job with the Bills, Farwell spent the 2018 season with Carolina Panthers as assistant special teams coach. He also had the assistant special teams role with the Seattle Seahawks in 2016 and 2017.

Before getting into coaching, Farwell played 10 seasons in the NFL as a linebacker and special teams ace. He was undrafted out of San Diego State in 2005, but caught on with the Minnesota Vikings that season. In 2006, he was named Minnesota’s special teams MVP, and he was voted as a special teams starter for the NFC in the 2010 Pro Bowl.

Farwell then went on to play with the Seahawks from 2011 through 2014, where he was named the team’s special teams captain from 2012 onward. He also won a Super Bowl ring for the Seahawks’ 43-8 victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

According to Pro Football Reference, Farwell finished his NFL career with 157 combined tackles, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries.

Farwell now joins Pederson’s staff in Jacksonville that will reportedly employ Mike McCoy (quarterbacks coach), Rory Segrest (undefined role as of press time), Mike Caldwell (defensive coordinator), Brentson Buckner (likely defensive line coach), Jim Bob Cooter (passing game coordinator), Phil Raucher (offensive line coach) and Andrew Beiner (offensive assistant). More hires will be reported soon.