The Jacksonville Jaguars have added another coach to the team’s 2022 staff. Head coach Doug Pederson has hired Tyler Tettleton to the staff as an offensive quality control assistant, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Tettleton most recently served as running backs coach at his alma mater, Ohio University, in 2021. Tettleton replaced Tim Albin as the position coach, as Albin had been elevated to Ohio’s head coach for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Tettleton worked as offensive analyst on Ed Orgeron’s staff at Louisiana State University (LSU).

Tettleton also has NFL coaching/personnel experience. He worked as an offensive quality control coach for the Cleveland Browns in 2019 and as a pro personnel intern with the New York Jets in 2018.

In 2015, Tettleton got his coaching start at the University of Oklahoma as a graduate assistant. He worked in that role with the Sooners through the 2017 season. Tettleton originally hails from Norman, Oklahoma, so his job with OU was in his hometown.

Tettleton played quarterback for the Ohio Bobcats from 2009 through 2013, and was the first quarterback in program history to throw for more than 3,000 yards in a single season (2011). He also set several other single season records for Ohio in 2011.

Tettleton also had a brief stint in the Canadian Football League (CFL) with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2014.