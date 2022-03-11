Jaguars release RB Carlos Hyde, Make other moves

The Jaguars have released running back Carlos Hyde, the team announced earlier today. Jacksonville also announced that it has extended exclusive rights tenders to outside linebacker/defensive end Jamir Jones, linebacker Chapelle Russell and RB Mekhi Sargent.

Hyde, 31, signed a two-year deal with Jacksonville last year, his second stint with the team. In 2021, Hyde accounted for just 253 rushing yards and one touchdown through 12 games and two starts. He ended the year on the team’s reserve/injured list with a concussion.

Hyde signed a two-year deal worth $2.75M and received a $750,000 signing bonus with $500,000 tied to per-game bonuses for a max value of $4M over two years.

Releasing Hyde saves Jacksonville $1,941,176, according to OverTheCap.com.

The Jaguars will be in need of a RB heading into this year with both of their top backs - James Robinson and Travis Etienne - recovering from serious injuries.

Exclusive rights tenders are extended to players who have fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams.

In Russell, the team is getting back a player who did well on special teams in 2021. He became a key backup to LB Myles Jack, playing in all 16 games, starting one. He accounted for 18 combined tackles, including 10 solos. As for Jones, he was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 27 last year.

Sargent was also claimed off of waivers from the Rams on the same day.