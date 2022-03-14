The Jacksonville Jaguars are bringing in some much-needed reinforcements on the offensive line, as the team has reportedly agreed to terms with All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff.

The 30-year-old Scherff has spent his entire career with Washington (and its various team names) throughout his seven years in the NFL.

He was initially selected by Washington with the fifth overall pick of the first round in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played his college football with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Scherff earned a significant role right away with Washington, starting all 16 games as rookie in 2015. He made the Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA) All-Rookie team that season.

He has now played in 89 career games, starting every single one of those contests. He most recently played in 11 games during the 2021 season.

Scherff is a five-time Pro Bowler (2016, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021) and one time All-Pro selection (2020). He earned an overall grade of 73.6 from Pro Football Focus in 2021, which ranked in the top-15 in the NFL among all guards.

Scherff served as a team captain for Washington in both 2020 and 2021, and should bring leadership to Jacksonville. He will also reunite with Phil Rauscher, the Jaguars’ new offensive line coach. Rauscher worked as Washington’s assistant offensive line coach in 2018 and 2019, while taking on the interim offensive line coaching role in October of 2019.

The Jaguars will have somewhat of a new-look offensive line in 2022 with Scherff now in the fold. Guards Andrew Norwell and A.J. Cann, and tackle Will Richardson, hit the open amrket in free agency, while the team franchise-tagged left tackle Cam Robinson and returns fellow tackles Jawaan Taylor and Walker Little, guard Tyler Shatley and others.