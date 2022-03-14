The 2022 edition of NFL free agency officially begins for the Jacksonville Jaguars at 12pm EST today with legal tampering starting — a two-day window where teams are allowed to contact players and their agents in order to negotiate deals that will become officially official once the league year begins.

This is our Super Bowl, folks.

We’re going to try and gather every piece of news, every rumor, and every update in our live blogs through the rest of the week right here. We love you all.

2:36 PM: The Jaguars continue to be active in free agency, landing wide receiver Christian Kirk.

Report: Jaguars to sign Arizona Cardinals WR Christian Kirk https://t.co/kmF7fNPzwm pic.twitter.com/pm0GJhXDqs — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) March 14, 2022

1:51 PM: Trent Baalke said there’d be a splash, here’s the splash. Run-stuffing defensive tackle.

#Jaguars giving DT Foley Fatukasi three years, $30 million with $20 million fully guaranteed, per his agents at @SPORTSTARSNYC — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

1:47 PM: And there’s your Damien Wilson replacement. Former Atlanta Falcons linebacker. NFL tackles leader last year. Okay then.

Jaguars intend to sign Foye Oluokun in NFL free agency https://t.co/g0buicAmtm pic.twitter.com/43rf8V0vyU — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) March 14, 2022

1:41 PM: And the Jaguars are on the board with an offensive lineman.

Jacksonville Jaguars agree to terms with offensive lineman Brandon Scherff https://t.co/ykAEg5OrPo pic.twitter.com/1JmgyTbWCP — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) March 14, 2022

12:06 PM: Oh, this would be a good good signing.

Los Angeles #Rams cornerback Darious Williams is expected to leave the team in free agency, with the Jacksonville #Jaguars a strong contender, according to sources that spoke with @AaronWilson_NFL.https://t.co/5GIh7lQG35 — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) March 14, 2022

12:00 PM: IT’S TAMPERIN’ TIME! (Please get Trevor Lawrence some help, Jaguars.)

11:56 AM: A priority for the Jaguars.

The #Jaguars will tender RFA S Andrew Wingard at right of first refusal, per source. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 14, 2022

11:06 AM: Gotta bump this because it is absolutely fantastic.

With about an hour to spare and 6,785 words total, I did a thing, hopefully this will get you set and ready for NFL free agency, players who could be targets, their fits and a ton of background



Jacksonville #Jaguars 2022 NFL free agency primer https://t.co/NzjnnBvbLC — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) March 14, 2022

11:02 AM: All-Pro offensive lineman on the market with Trent Baalke having reported interest. Would help this team (and Trevor Lawrence) a ton, and give them some flexibility in next month’s NFL Draft.

The #Jaguars, #Bengals & #Jets are the three teams who have shown the most interest in free-agent guard Brandon Scherff, sources tell @TheAthletic.



Scherff is not expected to return to Washington. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 14, 2022

10:29 AM: Pass rusher on the market! Za’Darius Smith is leaving the Green Bay Packers.

Packers are releasing LB Za’Darius Smith, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

9:40 AM: This happened late last night, but a potential offensive lineman target for the Jaguars is off the market.

The #Bucs and Ryan Jensen agree on a 3-year deal worth $39M, source said https://t.co/gWiBQwe6SV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

8:52 AM: Jaguars are expected to have a lot of interest in Christian Kirk, which shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone, regardless of price tag.

I’m hearing the Jaguars are poised to make an aggressive push for wide receiver Christian Kirk at the outset of free agency. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) March 14, 2022

7:59 AM: A little perspective if you’re worried about Christian Kirk’s salary cap number — and you also don’t realize that the salary cap is fake.

Christian Kirk at 16MM appears like a lot on the surface, but with how the salary cap is going up this year and next, it’s not that crazy at all. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) March 14, 2022

7:58 AM: Oh? Davante Adams said he won’t play on the franchise tag and a long-term deal is a ways off. If he somehow becomes available (which all depends on how the Green Bay Packers handle this negotiation and how hard they’re willing to push to keep him) just about every team in the league is going to throw the bag at him — including the Jaguars.