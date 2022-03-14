Report: Jaguars to sign Arizona Cardinals WR Christian Kirk

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Jaguars are set to sign free agent receiver Christian Kirk, formerly of the Arizona Cardinals. Legal tampering/negotiating began Monday at 12 p.m. ET, and it appears that Kirk was one of the first targets Jacksonville wanted to go after.

The #Jaguars aren’t done. They are expected to sign former #AZCardinals WR Christian Kirk to a large deal, per me and @TomPelissero. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

Kirk, 25, has spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals after being selected by the team in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has ties to the staff already with QB coach Mike McCoy being his offensive coordinator for a short time during that season as well.

Over four seasons, Kirk has accounted for 236 receptions, 2,902 yards, 17 touchdowns, primarily playing in the slot during his most-recent season with the team. He had his best year this past season, accounting for 77 catches, 982 yards and five touchdowns.

For the Jaguars, Kirk represents a player with plenty of upside, but comes with the caveat of not having produced to the level of a player that makes huge money on the open market. But, with Jacksonville in a cap-flush situation, and the league salary cap rising significantly over the coming years, perhaps it will be market value.

Still, Jacksonville upgrades its receiving corp by adding Kirk, who will immediately be a starter in head coach Doug Pederson and offensive coordinator Press Taylor’s offense moving forward, likely playing a significant number of snaps in the slot.

Though this is the first WR the team has signed, don’t be surprised to see more in the coming days, and certainly during the course of the 2022 NFL Draft.