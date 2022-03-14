Report: Jaguars to tender RFA safety Andrew Wingard

According to a report from Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed, the Jaguars will tender restricted free agent safety Andrew Wingard at right of first refusal. Wingard was set to hit the open market if not tendered prior to the new league year opening on Wednesday, March 16 at 4 p.m. ET.

With a right of first refusal, the Jaguars will be able to match any offer that Wingard receives on the open market. If they opt not to, he will join the new franchise.

Wingard, 25, originally signed with the team in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming. He was one of the team’s starting safeties for much of last season and a backup for the two years previously. He has 21 starts in his career with 44 games played. Wingard would miss the last two games of last season due to injury.

In his career, Wingard has accounted for 168 tackles (114 solos), five tackles for loss and two sacks. He has added three interceptions and six pass breakups, along with a forced fumble.

While Wingard did start at safety last season, he is not expected to remain a starter in Jacksonville with third-round safety Andre Cisco becoming a fixture of the defense. Wingard, however, was one of the better special teams players through his first two seasons with the team and was still a punt protector and kick-off gunner last season.

The Jaguars have now tendered four players, including three other exclusive rights free agents prior to the new league year opening. Linebacker Dakota Allen, tight end Kahale Warring and running back Dare Ogunbowale remain RFAs.