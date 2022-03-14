Jaguars intend to sign Foye Oluokun in NFL free agency

The Jacksonville Jaguars intend to sign former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun, according to a report by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The #Jaguars are in agreement on a long-term deal with standout LB Foye Oluokun, per @ajv. A former 6th rounder from Yale(!) hits it big. He gets 3 years, $45M with upside to $46.5M. There is $28M fully guaranteed at signing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

Oluokun will be 27 when he starts this upcoming season and was drafted in the sixth round of the 2018 Draft by the Falcons. After starting 10 games through the first two seasons of his career, Oluokun has quickly become an integral part of the Falcons’ defense and a tackling machine.

He’s recorded 309 total tackles over the past two seasons, along with 16 QB hits, five sacks, five forced fumbles, 10 pass breakups and five interceptions. He totaled a league-high 192 total tackles in 17 games with Atlanta this past season.

He’s missed just one game in his career and has started a total of 41. This past season he didn’t grade out very well, according to PFF, but he still brings a ton of speed at the second level of defense and totaled three interceptions and six pass breakups last season.

Oluokun has the chops to be a force on the inside at linebacker for Jacksonville. He’s a tackling machine and would mesh well with Jack on the inside, able to provide a coverage player and a stour tackler to the mix.