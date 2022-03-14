The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly signing former New York Jets defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

#Jaguars giving DT Foley Fatukasi three years, $30 million with $20 million fully guaranteed, per his agents at @SPORTSTARSNYC — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

First and foremost, Fatukasi is a run-stuffer. It’s no surprise that Doug Pederson’s first free agency class is headlined by a guard and a run-stuffing defensive tackle. And according to our friends over at Gang Green Nation, he’s not just the best defensive tackle on the Jets but one of the best in the NFL.

It was quite the fall for Foley Fatukasi who’s been widely regarded as one of the better defensive tackles in football at defending the run, and while I sometimes feel that PFF overrate failures, the eye test hasn’t been pretty for Foley this season.

That bodes pretty well for a Jaguars run defense that finished 24th in the league last year as they gave up 125.1 yards on the ground per game to opponents. Solid upgrade at a position of need. Splash indeed, Mr. Baalke.