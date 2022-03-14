Former Giants TE Evan Engram intends to sign with the Jaguars

Former Giants TE Evan Engram intends to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler. Engram’s deal is for one year, and is a $9 million fully guaranteed deal that could go to $10 million.

Formerly a first round draft pick by the Giants, Engram has 2,828 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns in six years. Engram, 27, also comes with a puzzling injury history and hasn’t scored over three TDs since his rookie year. The 6’3, 240 pound TE is still an athletic receiving option who could be a mismatch for opposing defenses.

Jacksonville hasn’t had a true receiving threat at the tight end position in what feels like years. After spending money to sign Chris Mahnertz last year, the Jaguars TE roster lacked true downfield options as well as a security blanket for rookie QB Trevor Lawrence. Dan Arnold played well after being a FA pickup during the season, but he was also injury prone. Engram should be a massive upgrade over the TE room from last year.