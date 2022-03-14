Jaguars intend to sign receiver Zay Jones

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been busy on the first day of legal tampering, reportedly agreeing to sign a handful of players. Well, you can add another receiver to the list with former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Source: #Raiders WR Zay Jones is headed to the #Jaguars. MORE. He gets 3 years and up to $30M. $24M base. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

The former Eastern Carolina wide receiver was originally a second round pick for the Buffalo Bills back in 2017 and after two seasons, including one as the Bills leading receiver, he was traded to the Raiders for a fifth-round pick.

Jones didn’t do much with the Raiders in his two seasons with the team, but with a 3-year deal for $30 million, the Jaguars clearly think there is something there to work with and add to their receiver group. Truth be told, their receiver group can use all the help they can get.

While Jones is likely a slot receiver for the Jaguars, he does add some size to the group at 6’2” and 200 pounds.