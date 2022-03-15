The 2022 edition of NFL free agency officially started yesterday for the Jacksonville Jaguars at 12pm EST today with legal tampering starting — a two-day window where teams are allowed to contact players and their agents in order to negotiate deals that will become officially official once the league year begins.

This is our Super Bowl, folks.

We’re going to try and gather every piece of news, every rumor, and every update in our live blogs through the rest of the week right here. We love you all.

Here’s a quick recap of who the Jaguars agreed to intend to sign on Monday:

10:15 AM: Whoa! Myles Jack is gone. His release saves the Jaguars just over $8 million in cap space, so it’s very possible the Jaguars aren’t totally done in spending money in free agency.

9:39 AM: Laviska Shenault is being propped up as a trade target around the league. Not a surprise. He’s been fairly underwhelming, but the Jaguars do not have a very good receivers room. That could change with free agency.

8:29 AM: D.J. Chark is going to be a former Jaguar, signing with the Lions.