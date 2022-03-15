Could the Jaguars trade Laviska Shenault?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been the most active team so far in free agency, agreeing to sign a handful of players, including wide receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones. The additions at wide receiver make the receiver room interesting and now there’s a report the team could be looking to move wide receiver Laviska Shenault.

Per @ESPNdirocco, the buzz is that Laviska Shenault Jr. is a player the Jaguars may be looking to move.



Given who the Jaguars have signed, the move doesn’t sound too wild, as both Kirk and Jones seem to be receivers who would operate better on the inside and from the slot. That’s not even mentioning the addition of tight end Evan Engram.

Shenault is a player who has a lot of interesting abilities, especially his ability to make plays and break tackles with the ball in his hands after the catch or from the backfield as a running back. That is also the issue with Shenault so far in his NFL career, struggling with drops and getting himself open.

What the Jaguars could get in return for Shenault remains to be seen, but it could also signal the Jaguars aren’t done at revamping their receiver room.