 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jaguars release Myles Jack, per report

By Alfie Crow
/ new
Jacksonville Jaguars v New England Patriots Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be releasing linebacker Myles Jack, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The move to release Jack comes as a bit of a surprise, however given that the new regime is seemingly completely changing the look of the Jaguars’ roster. The release of Jack saves the Jaguars just over $8 million in cap space, so it’s very possible the Jaguars aren’t totally done in spending money in free agency.

The team did sign linebacker Foye Oloukon on Monday, who is a similar style of linebacker as Jack and there was some talk it could possibly point to the end of the Myles Jack era.

The former second-round pick for the Jaguars had a pretty good career in Jacksonville, earning him a big extension, but flipping back and forth between middle linebacker, outside linebacker and inside linebacker in a 3-4 defense seemingly kind of stalled him out in Jacksonville.

More From Big Cat Country

Loading comments...