The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with free agent cornerback Darious Williams, according to Adam Schefter.

Williams, who is listed at 5-foot-9 and 187 pounds, has spent the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. Most recently, Williams played in 14 regular season games, with 13 starts for the Rams in 2021. He also started all four of Los Angeles’ postseason games, including in the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI victory.

In 2021, Williams recorded 66 total tackles, three tackles for loss and nine passes defended. He did not have an interception, but he did record four interceptions in 2020 and two in 2019.

According to Pro Football Reference, Williams faced 92 targets and allowed 57 receptions (62 percent) in 2021. He gave up 610 yards, and 10.7 yards per reception, while allowing four touchdowns and a quarterback rating of 95.8.

Williams, who played collegiately at UAB, originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent signee for the Baltimore Ravens in 2018. He was waived in October of that year, and was claimed off of waivers by the Rams. Since then, Williams has played in 46 career games with 26 starts.

Throughout his career, Williams has totaled 122 tackles, five tackles for loss, 27 passes defended, six interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Although Williams played primarily on the outside in L.A., he will likely come in and immediately start in the slot as the nickelback for the Jaguars, with Tyson Campbell and Shaquill Griffin starting on the outside. Meanwhile, Nevin Lawson and Tre Herndon have now hit the free agent market, so help at the cornerback position was definitely needed.

Originally hailing from Jacksonville, Williams played high school football at Creekside in St. Johns, Florida.

Williams’ deal is expected to be for three years, worth up to $39 million.