The Jacksonville Jaguars are represented at Michigan State’s pro day by wide receivers coach Chris Jackson today. Connecting the dots, that means wide receiver Jalen Nailor could be a target for the team in next month’s NFL Draft.

Wide receivers coach Chris Jackson is in East Lansing. Keep an eye on Jalen Nailor as a Day Three target for the #Jaguars. https://t.co/xpL7jQt7Gm — Ryan O'Bleness (@ryanobleness) March 16, 2022

Our friends over The Only Colors have the scouting report on the likely Day 3 target at wide receiver.

Nailor came to East Lansing during the Mark Dantonio era, first arriving in 2018, and has 86 receptions for 1,454 receiving yards (16.9 yards per catch) and 12 touchdowns in four seasons (28 career games played) with Michigan State. He missed a significant portion of 2021 with a hand injury he suffered in the victory over Michigan. Nailor returned for the Spartans’ 31-21 Peach Bowl victory over Pittsburgh, where he had six receptions for 108 yards. With the nickname “Speedy,” Nailor has been a big piece for Michigan State’s threatening offense in 2021. He was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the media this season, after catching 37 passes for 695 yards (18.8 yard per catch) and six touchdowns. Most notably, Nailor had three touchdowns in the first half against Rutgers, earning Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors that week.

Go Jaguars.