No decision made yet on Jaguars center Brandon Linder

Through the chaos that has been the last few days of NFL free agency and the legal tampering period, the Jaguars have a few decisions yet to be made on players currently on the roster.

After releasing linebacker Myles Jack, rumors and speculation circulated that center Brandon Linder could be next on the chopping block given his salary-cap number of $9,529,412, all of which would be saved if they released him today with no penalties otherwise.

Still, it appears that Jacksonville has yet to make that decision and that was only reinforced on Wednesday when Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke was asked about Linder’s situation during his free-agency press conference.

“Brandon and I just had a great conversation,” Baalke said. “We’re working through that as we speak. No decision has been made relatively to Brandon as of right now. We’re moving forward.”

Linder, 30, has been with Jacksonville since being selected in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He is currently among the team’s longest-tenured players and one of the most talented, too. Still, a lot of that talent hasn’t been on the field in recent seasons with Linder missing eight games this past season and seven games the season before.

His injuries and an overall shift in leadership with head coach Doug Pederson now in change, have led many to believe the franchise might move on.

For now, though, Baalke reiterated that no decision has been made as of right now. Perhaps, though, that decision will come sooner rather than later as the team continues to re-shuffle its roster through free agency and the draft.

Jacksonville has already begun part of that process, bringing in former Washington right guard Brandon Scherff to shore up some of the talent lost by way of A.J. Cann - scheduled to sign with the Houston Texans - and presumably, Andrew Norwell, now an unrestricted free agent.