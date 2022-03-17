The Jacksonville Jaguars have re-signed offensive lineman Will Richardson, Jr.

Richardson was originally drafted in the fourth round (129th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s made 44 appearances, but only five starts during his career with the Jaguars, including two last season — starting as an extra lineman in a jumbo package in Week 13 and at right guard in Week 16, according to Pro Football Talk.

Not much of a surprise that Richardson is back. He’s a serviceable lineman who provides much-needed depth on an offensive line undergoing a lot of transition.