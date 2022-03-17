Jacksonville Jaguars re-sign cornerback Tre Herndon

The Jacksonville Jaguars have re-signed cornerback Tre Herndon, the team announced on Thursday.

Herndon, who was set to be an unrestricted free agent, will return to Jacksonville and provide depth in the secondary.

The Jaguars originally signed Herndon as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt in 2018. He made the 53-man roster that season, and ever since then, Herndon has remained on Jacksonville’s roster.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Herndon appeared in 11 games as a rookie. The following season in 2019, Herndon saw his role expanded after Jacksonville traded Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams. He appeared in all 16 games, with 14 starts, that year.

Herndon would start 12 games in 2020, and most recently in 2021, he appeared in nine total games with three starts. Overall, Herndon has played in 52 games, including 29 starts. According to the Jaguars, Herndon has recorded 154 career tackles (123 solo), 18 passes defensed, three interceptions and one sack.

Last season, Herndon struggled in coverage a bit. He allowed 18 receptions on 19 targets for 181 yards (10.1 yards per attempt) and a touchdown, according to Pro Football Reference. However, Herndon has been solid in coverage overall throughout his time in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars also recently added free agent cornerback Darious Williams. Herndon will join Williams, Shaquill Griffin, Tyson Campbell and others in the cornerbacks room for the Jaguars in 2022.