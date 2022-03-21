Report: Former Titans LB Rashaan Evans set to visit Jaguars

Former Tennessee Titans first-round pick linebacker Rashaan Evans is set to visit the Jaguars tonight, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Evans, 26 was selected by the Titans in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft with the 22nd-overall pick. He has completed his four-year rookie contract and is currently an unrestricted free agent with Tennessee opting not to re-sign him.

The Jaguars recently parted ways with LB Myles Jack and were unable to bring LB Damien Wilson back as he signed a two-year deal with the Carolina Panthers.

Though the team signed Foye Oluolun to a lucrative four-year contract, Jacksonville has yet to replace the void beside him, albeit they do have a couple of potential in-house replacements and 12 draft picks to make a move in that direction.

Evans, if signed, could fill that void, at least temporarily. In his career, Evans has totaled 317 tackles (196 solos), 15 tackles for loss and three sacks. Though he graded out poorly in 2021, Pro Football Focus had Evans as the best tackling LB in the league in 2020.

The Jaguars will likely look to continue adding pieces to its defense after another year into the team’s rebuild under general manager Trent Baalke, while the new coaching staff under head coach Doug Pederson learns about the team and its biggest needs.

Jacksonville spent the most money in free agency this year, adding seven players total including Oluokun, receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones, tight end Evan Engram defensive back Darious Williams, defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi and right guard Brandon Scherff.