Jacksonville Jaguars re-sign wide receiver Laquon Treadwell

The Jacksonville Jaguars have re-signed wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, the team announced on Monday.

#Jaguars officially announce they’ve re-signed WR Laquon Treadwell. They also signed Kicker Ryan Santoso. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) March 21, 2022

Treadwell hinted toward the news on Saturday, writing “DUUUVAL!!” on his personal Twitter account.

DUUUVAL!! — Laquon Treadwell (@SuccessfulQuon) March 19, 2022

Treadwell, who will be 27 by the time the 2022 season begins, first signed with the Jaguars in June of 2021. He was cut in late August, but Jacksonville then re-signed him to the team’s practice squad one day later. In early November, Treadwell was promoted to Jacksonville’s active roster.

This past season, Treadwell played in 12 games, which included seven starts, for the Jaguars. He caught 33 passes for a career-high 434 yards (13.2 yards per catch) and recorded one touchdown. He ranked third on the team in both receptions and receiving yards.

According to Pro Football Reference, Treadwell had a catch percentage of 64.7 percent on his 51 targets. He recorded 22 first downs, and Trevor Lawrence had a passer rating of 89.8 when targeting Treadwell. He also had three drops on the year.

Treadwell was originally drafted out of Mississippi by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft (No. 23 overall). He spent four seasons with the Vikings from 2016 through 2019, and then spent the 2020 season with the Atlanta Falcons, although he only appeared in five games that year.

Overall, Treadwell has played in 70 career games with 23 starts. He has amassed 104 receptions for 1,184 yards (11.4 yards per catch) and five touchdowns.

Additionally on Monday, the Jaguars signed kicker Ryan Santoso, who most recently spent time with the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams.